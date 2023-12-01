Social media
SPORTS

Qatar to host men's WTT Finals in January

Doha was the first city to host a World Table Tennis event in 2021

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 1, 2023
Table Tennis fans in Qatar will be able to witness the ultimate battle for glory with World Table Tennis (WTT) confirming that the WTT Finals Men 2023 will be held in Doha from 3-5 January 2024.
Doha was the first city to host a World Table Tennis event in 2021 and will continue its track record of delivering world-class WTT events. WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 promises an action-packed spectacle of skill, precision, and sheer athleticism.
Fans around the world can look forward to witnessing intense rallies, breath-taking talent, and unparalleled displays of sportsmanship as the world's best table tennis players compete for the winner’s prize of $40,000.
The two best male players in the world, Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin will be joined by countrymen Ma Long, Liang Jingkun and Lin Gaoyuan, Brazil’s Hugo Calderano and France’s Felix Lebrun as the first players to secure their berth in the men’s singles competition.
Fan/Wang will also line-up in doubles alongside the World No. 1 men’s doubles pair of Jang Woojin and Lim Jonghoon as well as Yukiya Uda and Shunsuke Togami.
With nine singles and five doubles berths remaining, all eyes will be on WTT Champions Frankfurt and WTT Contender Taiyuan in the coming weeks, as players fight to earn crucial world rankings points and secure their place on the plane to Doha.
While the conclusion of WTT Finals Men Doha marks the end of the WTT Series 2023 season, fans will not have to wait long for more World Table Tennis action with Doha also set to play host to the 2024 season-opening events with WTT Star Contender Doha 2024 and WTT Contender Doha 2024 to take place from 8-13 and 14-20 January respectively.
"Qatar Table Tennis Association has a strong track record of successfully hosting events, and the WTT Finals men's event is another feather in its cap in demonstrating their ability to deliver world-class competitions. January promises to be an electrifying month of table tennis and Doha provides the perfect backdrop to finish the 2023 season and kick-start the 2024 WTT Series season,” said Steve Dainton, ITTF Group CEO and WTT Director.
