Qatar - In a new step that reflects the importance of sports and football in the society and the process of building relationships with various entities in the country, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, the Qatar Stars League (QSL) and Organising Committee for Expo 2023 Doha announced the signing of an agreement that saw the championship being renamed as Expo Stars League in the 2023-2024 season.

The agreement was announced on the sidelines of new football season launch ceremony on Monday. The agreement aims to benefit from common capabilities and experiences, achieve aspirations and goals, and highlight the great project through sports and football, in addition to QSL’s keenness to co-operate with all entities in the country aligning the Qatar National Vision 2030.

It may be noted that Expo 2023 Doha aims to achieve an ambitious global goal and access to a green desert with sustainable innovations towards developing agriculture and changing lifestyle. It will be hosted by Qatar from October, 2023 to March, 2024, showcasing the best environmental practices under the slogan ‘Green Desert, Better Environment’.

On the occasion, Hani Taleb Ballan, CEO of QSL, said: “We’re pleased to sign this agreement with the Organising Committee of Expo 2023 Doha, according to which the official name of the league championship was launched for the new season. It’ll be a sports platform to promote and spread messages to be delivered about the global event, to be held in Doha.”

He continued: “This step also comes in line with our vision to continue the process of developing Qatar’s professional football and the league championship at all organisational and technical levels. I would like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to HE Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie, Minister of Municipality and Chairman of the Organising Committee for Expo 2023 Doha and Mohamed Ali al-Khouri, Secretary-General of Expo 2023 Doha, and the entire work force for their distinguished co-operation with us. And we wish them success in their great project that aligns with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

On his part, al-Khouri said: “As you know, in less than two months from today, the activities of Expo 2023 Doha will start, the first international horticultural exhibition of its kind to be held in the State of Qatar, the Middle East and North Africa. The partnership with QSL is another bright spot in the march of Expo 2023 Doha and a very important gain for our exhibition. It’s no secret to anyone the enormous popularity of sports in general, and football in particular, and its influence and positive impact on the people worldwide. The value of this co-operation also increases in view of the great development QSL has achieved compared to other leagues in the region.”

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).