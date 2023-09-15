Qatar will host the inaugural edition of the T20I Gulf Cricket Championship at the West End International Cricket Stadium from today, with the host kicking off their campaign against Bahrain.

The tournament opener will be played between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia at 4pm, followed by the Qatar-Bahrain clash at 8:30pm.

The other two teams in the nine-day championships, which is backed by the global governing body International Cricket Council, are Gulf heavyweights Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

The tournament will be played in round robin format with two top teams entering the final to be played on September 23. This inaugural promises to showcase the best of cricket talent from the Gulf region and provide a platform for these nations to compete at the international level.

“We are looking forward to some quality cricket and we wish our best to all the competing teams,” Qatar Cricket Association (QCA) Secretary-General Khalid Saleh al-Rumaihi said at a press conference on Thursday.

The QCA by hosting the inaugural event is keen to play a pivotal role in the growth and development of cricket in the Gulf region. Former Pakistan all-rounder Mudassar Nazar, who is now the head coach of the UAE, believes the Gulf Championship will promote the sport and encourage young talent.

“Cricket in the Gulf is growing very fast and the teams here have the potential to beat quality sides which makes this tournament exciting,” said Nazar, who played 76 Tests and 122 ODIs for who represented Pakistan in 76 Tests and 122 ODIs.

He was also effusive in his praise of Qatar for taking the lead in organising the six-nation tournament. “The training pitch we got was great and can be compared with any track in the world. We are very happy with the facilities,” said Nazar after leading the UAE training session at the West End International Cricket Stadium at Asian Town on Thursday.

Sri Lanka great Duleep Mendis is in Qatar as Oman coach and the former batsman felt the tournament should be held regularly. “The Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2023 is a very good initiative by Qatar and hopefully this would be an annual event and go from country to country,” said Mendis, who played 24 Tests and 79 ODIs.

“Players of all the teams are keen to do their best and excel in the championship and to make their mark. In this format any team can win on a given day, the team which plays well consistently throughout shall emerge as the best,” said the 71-year-old, who is also the Chief Development Officer for Oman Cricket.

Former South Africa star Herschelle Gibbs, who is guiding the Kuwaiti team, also praised the event saying, “It’s a great initiative and a wonderful opportunity for all the Gulf nations. Lovely to be a part of it and I am looking forward to the tournament. Out team mentally is in a good space which is important and our first game against Saudi Arabia would give us an indication of the form too.”

