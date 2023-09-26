Emirates Dubai 7s, the region’s highly anticipated sports and entertainment festival, will launch Rebound, its first padel tournament, further expanding the line-up of its sporting events for this year’s edition.

Set to take place during the ultimate weekend of the year, from December 1 to 3 , players of all abilities can register for the inaugural, first-of-its-kind tournament which will see them compete across five custom-designed padel courts at The Sevens Stadium.

Players can select from eight categories namely Team Open Competitive (C), Team Open Social (D), Men's Open Competitive (C), Men's Open Social (D), Women's Competitive (C+), Women's Challenger (C-), Women's Open Social (D), and the Parent & Kids Social for children aged eight to 14 years.

With a wide range of categories available, Rebound, Padel at the Emirates Dubai 7s offers a fantastic opportunity for first-timers, intermediate and experienced players to compete and showcase their skills at the region’s biggest sports and entertainment event.

During the tournament, each team will take part in a minimum of three games during the group stage and game formats will vary by category, ensuring an exciting experience for players of all ages.

For most categories, there will be six games to a set in the group stage and nine in the knockout stages, while the parent and kids categories will feature four games to a set in the group stage and six in the knockout stages.

The tournament will kick off on Friday, hosting the parent and kid categories as well as the initial group stages to determine finalists for the knockout stages.

Unique and exclusive to Rebound, Padel at the Emirates Dubai 7s is the team category which will consist of four players – 2 female and 2 male – taking on opponents in mixed and same gender matches in the group stages, with the qualifying team making it to the final rounds.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to introduce padel to our schedule of sporting events for the 2023 Emirates Dubai 7s, which will offer a completely new experience for players. Padel is a sport that is growing rapidly around the world and it’s no different in the UAE with a number of padel courts set up across the country," said Simon Jelowitz, Head of Sport Operations at the Emirates Dubai 7s.

"Whether you’re trying for the first time or play regularly, this is a great opportunity to be part of our first-ever padel competition in what will be a fantastic weekend of sports and entertainment and we encourage everyone to register and book spots now.”

