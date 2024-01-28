The striking Official Poster for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai has been revealed, building up excitement for an event that promises fun-filled days in the sun for fans of all ages.

The vivid illustration captures the excitement, colour and speed at the heart of FIFA’s most goal-heavy competition, which will see 16 of the globe’s top teams – including former champions Brazil and Portugal – bring their magic to Dubai from 15th to 25th February.

The artwork takes inspiration from vintage tourism posters, with a dynamic depiction of the beautiful game and colours that encapsulate the sand, sea and sun of the beautiful setting.

In the foreground, the star of the show performs a spectacular bicycle kick – a skill so synonymous with beach soccer – while fellow players, a packed stadium and Dubai’s majestic skyline provide an unmistakable backdrop. The scene is also a reference to the bicycle-kick silhouette that inspired the tournament’s Official Emblem.