ABU DHABI - The International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City will be hosting the 14th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, from 16th - 18th December, 2022.

Championship owners Flash Entertainment revealed that six of the world's top male tennis players and two top female players will once again go head-to-head during three days of the competition.

"The Mubadala World Tennis Championship has grown in popularity over the years, evolving into one of the world's most sought-after tennis events and earning a prestigious place in the international sports calendar," said John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment. "The championship returns with the world's best tennis players and passionate fans poised to descend upon Abu Dhabi for an exhilarating three-day tennis event."

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer at Mubadala Investment Company, said, "We are proud to sponsor the 14th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, the region's premier tennis competition, which highlights our contributions to bringing world-class sports events to Abu Dhabi while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. We look forward to seeing another exciting Championship."

Last year, Russian Andrey Rublev beat Andy Murray in the final in straight sets to win his first Mubadala World Tennis Championship title. Tunisia's most successful female tennis player, Ons Jabeur, defeated Olympic Gold Medalist Belinda Bencic to become the first Arab to compete in, and win the championship. Jabeur then followed up her Abu Dhabi success by reaching this year's Wimbledon final at SW19.