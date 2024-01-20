ABU DHABI - Zayed Sports City's Mubadala Arena erupted in cheers as Emirati Jiu-Jitsu player, Mohamed Al Suwaidi, defeated a South Korean opponent in the lightweight category of the preliminary card for the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC).

With unwavering determination and masterful control, the Emirati athlete dominated the match, earning a unanimous decision and etching his name in history as the first Emirati to at ADXC.

