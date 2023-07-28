DAMMAM — Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson on Thursday joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq on a three-year contract. The move brings Henderson’s 12-year Anfield career to an end.



Dammam-based Al Ettifaq is managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.



"A leader. A warrior. We’re simply thrilled to have him, Henderson is ETTIFAQI," the Saudi club tweeted.



Liverpool confirmed the move, saying: "As his Anfield chapter now comes to a close, everyone at the club wishes to place on record their thanks and gratitude for everything Jordan did for us during his 12 years as a Red."



In his farewell message, Handerson said: "It's hard to put these last 12 years into words and it's even harder to say goodbye. I will always be a Red. Until the day I die. Thank you for everything. You'll never walk alone."



The 33-year-old moved to Anfield from Sunderland in the summer of 2011, netting 33 goals in 492 matches, and winning seven major trophies.

