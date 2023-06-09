Liverpool have agreed a deal to buy back the club's former training ground Melwood and announced on Thursday plans to turn it into an "elite training facility" for their Women's Super League (WSL) side.

Liverpool's men's team first moved to Melwood in the 1950s, with legendary manager Bill Shankly transforming it into a top class training facility in 1959. They then moved to a new site in Kirkby in 2020.

"The intention is Melwood will offer an elite facility that enables LFC Women's first team to continue to compete at the highest level, attracting, developing and retaining the best talent in the game," Liverpool said in a statement.

Liverpool finished seventh in the WSL in their first season back in the top flight following their relegation in 2020. They won the WSL in 2013 and 2014.

