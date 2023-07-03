The Kuwaiti national football team is undergoing their final training session this evening, in preparation for their upcoming match against India in the South Asian Championship final. The championship is being hosted in Bangalore, India. The participation of the Kuwaiti team is part of their preparations for the qualifiers of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico, as well as the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Kuwait secured their place in the final after a hard-fought victory over Bangladesh, scoring a goal in extra time. India, on the other hand, qualified by defeating Lebanon in a penalty shootout, with a score of 4-2, following a goalless draw in the original and extra time.

Under the guidance of Portuguese coach Roy Pinto, the technical staff of Kuwait is finalizing the squad for the upcoming match. Key players such as Hamad Al-Qallaf, Sultan Al-Enezi, and Reda Hani, who were rested in the previous match against Bangladesh due to physical exertion, will be returning to the team.

The medical staff, led by Dr. Abdul Majeed Al-Bannai, the director of the medical sector for the teams, and his assistant, Dr. Ali Al-Shamali, are working diligently to ensure the players are fit for the final match, considering the challenging conditions of heat and humidity that have resulted in fatigue.

Pinto held a meeting with the players to address the mistakes made during the Bangladesh match. He also analyzed segments of the India-Lebanon match, outlining the team’s strategy for the final match, emphasizing the need to secure a victory within the regular playing time. Pinto stated in a media statement, “We will present ourselves differently in the final match against the Indian national team and their passionate fans, and our aim is to win.”

Reflecting on the Bangladesh match, Pinto acknowledged the unfavorable weather conditions that affected the performance of both teams. He stressed the strength of the Bangladesh team and the need for Kuwait team to elevate their level of play in the final match.

