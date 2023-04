Riyadh: The Union of Arab Football Associations is scheduled to organize the 4th Arab Beach Football Cup, which comes as part of its competitions for the 2023 season, to be hosted by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation in Jeddah between May 11 and 20 at the King Abdullah Sports City.



The competition will see 12 teams: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Lebanon, Palestine, Mauritania, Sudan, Libya and Comoros.