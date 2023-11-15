India's Shubman Gill was forced to retire hurt on 79 in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The opener had looked in fine touch during a 65-ball innings featuring eight fours and three sixes before leaving the field with cramp. At that stage India were 164-1 off 22.4 overs.

With runners no longer allowed in international cricket, Gill had to either bat on or call a halt to his innings.

He can, however, resume batting at the fall of the next wicket.

Gill, 24, put on 71 for the first wicket with Rohit Sharma after the India captain won the toss and 93 in 86 balls alongside Virat Kohli.

Star batsman Kohli completed a 59-ball fifty, including four fours, to leave him halfway towards a record 50th one-day international century.

He is currently level on 49 ODI hundreds with retired India great Sachin Tendulkar.