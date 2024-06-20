India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat in the T20 World Cup Super Eights clash against Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval on Thursday.

The 2007 champions brought in left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for fast bowler Mohammed Siraj who took just one wicket in the first round although he impressed with his economic performances on the slow wickets of the United States.

Afghanistan, who won their opening three games in the group stage, suffered a wake-up call in their last fixture, a humbling 104-run loss to the West Indies at St Lucia.

Before that setback, they had blitzed their way through, dismissing Uganda for 58, New Zealand for 75 and Papua New Guinea for 95.

Afghanistan made one change bringing in Hazratullah Zazai for Karim Janat.

Teams

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan (capt), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh