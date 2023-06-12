The schedule of the ODI World Cup 2023 will be released within the next 48 hours, senior officials of the Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI) have confirmed. According to Indian media outlets, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is currently in the process of finalising the last details.

India will be playing their group stage games across 9 different venues, say reports.

“We are meeting ICC officials tomorrow to discuss the fine prints of the schedule. Once that’s done, we will have it for you. By Monday, we should have the final schedule," an official told InsideSport.

The highly anticipated faceoff between India and Pakistan is likely to happen in Chennai, with Pakistan expected to have its other matches at stadiums in Bengaluru and Kolkata. However, if Pakistan make it to the semifinals or final, they will play games at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

According to ESPNcricinfo, a draft schedule shared by the BCCI shows that the tournament will kick off October 5, with 2019 finalists England and New Zealand set to go head to head. India will open its campaign against Australia in Chennai three days later.

India's itinerary comprises:

So far, the draft schedule does not mention where the semi-finals, which are likely to be played on November 15 and 16, will be held. The final will be played on November 19 in Ahmedabad, which is also scheduled to host the opening game.

