Despite concerns and controversies over match venues, the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 finally kicked off in India on October 5, with 10 teams playing 48 matches to win the coveted trophy. If work and family commitments don’t permit you to hop on board a flight to catch the action live from the stadiums, here’s a list of venues that are screening the action live in Dubai until November 19.

Emirates is screening the match live on board. Image supplied

The Huddle

Almost a Dubai institution for all things cricket, The Huddle in Bur Dubai has been a regular stopover for punters eager to squeeze in a few overs and a pint before heading home. With 24 screens, a digital wall and an all-day happy hour featuring Dhs27 drinks, it is hard to go wrong here.

Details: Citymax Hotel Bur Dubai

The Goose Island Tap House

If you can tear yourself away from the Rugby World Cup action, this popular bar will also be screening the ICC Cricket World Cup until November 19, and a few extra England fans are sure to be there to cheer on skipper Jos Buttler. Multiple screens promise action to suit all lovers of sport and there will likely be a spare TV for footie fans to watch the Premier League games through it all.

Flying Catch. Image supplied

Details: Five Jumeirah Village JVC

ICON Bar & Lounge

If you happen to work in or around Dubai Media City, then we just may have the solution to sneak in an extended lunch hour to cheer your home team on. The ICON Bar & Lounge is screening the matches with plenty of bar bites and beverage deals to be had, starting at AED 35.

Details: Radisson Blu Media City, Dubai Media City

Flying Catch

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s F&B brand is serving up deals to for fans to enjoy the experience as it unfolds. The Jumeirah 1 venue will screen matches across five televisions, along with a 200cm LED screen for a wide screen viewing. Food deals include a fusion vegetarian platter for AED 99 or a non-vegetarian one at AED 119. Patrons can also score a 20% discount on the a la carte menu, and if their home team wins, they will get an extra 10% off. Customers can also play games for a chance to win signed merchandise from Dhawan.

Details:The restaurant is located at 13 Al Hudeiba Street, Jumeirah 1

Headlines Executive

A popular haunt for the Dubai World Trade Centre and the DIFC work crowd, the Ibis Hotel lounge is where all the Indian fans can be found ‘bleeding blue’ for their home team. Not that this means other country fans aren’t welcome, but the statistics favour the boys in blue. A minimum spend of AED 300 per person applies during certain matches, including the India-Pakistan clash on October 14.

Details: At Ibis Hotel, DWTC

Sherlock Holmes English Pub

If your travels bring you down into the heart of old Dubai, then this old-school English pub could be just the place to cool off from the heat and watch the cricket action unfold on screen. During the tournament, there are bucket offers to be had with five pints for AED 99. Viewers can also avail a 20% discount on food and happy hour deals from 12pm to 3am.

Details: The Arabian Courtyard Hotel and Spa

HONORARY MENTION

35,000 feet in the air

Emirates, the official airline partner of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, is screening the matches on board its flights through the tournament. Cricket fans can tune in to Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra to catch all the action across the skies while flying with the Dubai-based carrier.

Details: Aboard an Emirates flight

(Reporting by Bindu Rai; editing by Seban Scaria)

