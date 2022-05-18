UAE - The ICC Academy at Dubai Sports City and Simon Taufel, the five-time ICC Umpire of the Year, launched the ICC Academy Umpire Accreditation Programme on Tuesday, a press release said.

The umpire accreditation programme is a major step in extending and adding depth to the ICC Academy’s internationally-recognised education and training portfolio.

“After many long months of planning and analysing, our team is excited to bring the ICC Academy Umpire Accreditation Programme to fruition,” said Salman Hanif, Head of Cricket Business, ICC Academy.

“We are extremely pleased to officially launch this programme in partnership with Simon, whose wealth of knowledge and experience in this field is respected and highly sought after across the cricketing world.”

Offered through online and on-site learning, the accreditation is received once the participant has achieved the necessary ‘competency’.

Taufel, who officiated in 74 Tests, 174 one-day internationals and 34 T20 internationals, said the field of umpiring needs more resources and support.

“Umpiring is an exceptionally important component of the game and is deserving of more resources and support. The sport has become more dynamic with increasing levels of scrutiny on performance, which sees those who preside over the game continually under extreme pressure,” the former Australian umpire said.

“With this programme it is our aim to provide umpires – at all levels – with the tools to build confidence and capabilities, to allow them to believe in their process and enjoy their chosen trade.

“I am very pleased to partner with the ICC Academy and I would encourage every umpire to consider undertaking this course.”

At the introductory level, participants will be led through the role of the umpire followed by modules covering on-field preparation.

Level 1 (online) and Level 2 (online and on-site) will take participants deeper into the wider scope and demands required of umpires and include topics such as match management, safety and wellbeing, integrity, playing conditions, codes of conduct and additional umpiring roles and responsibilities.

“Emirates Cricket is encouraged by the steps and commitment taken by the ICC Academy and Simon in devising this programme, which will create a stronger, more competent group that officiate the game, (and) we wish them every success,” said Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary Emirates Cricket Board.

