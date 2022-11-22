The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup kicked off on November 20th in Qatar, with official ticket sales reaching 2.95 million at the opening day, President of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Gianni Infantino revealed in a press conference.

The international football tournament is expected to welcome more than 1.5 million fans, Infantino added.

Moreover, he urged visitors in Qatar to enjoy the 29-day festival of football, despite the differences in background, religion, gender, or sexuality.

On November 20th, the World Cup started at Al Bayt Stadium with Qatar losing to Ecuador in the opening match.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is the first tournament to be hosted in the Arab world.

