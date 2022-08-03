Muscat - Members of the general public that purchased FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tickets online in accordance with the will be allowed to submit those tickets on the resale platform, by accessing their FIFA Ticketing account via the links below, and selecting the option 'Tickets to resell' at the

The Official Ticket Resale Platform provides an opportunity for an original purchaser of a ticket purchased in accordance with the Online Ticket Terms of Sale for the General Public (including a purchaser of a ticket on the Resale Platform) to obtain a refund of a portion of the price they paid for any such ticket that they no longer wish to use for themselves or a guest, subject to FIFA Ticketing being able to resell the ticket to a resale ticket purchaser.

FIFA Ticketing makes no guarantee that any ticket submitted to the Resale Platform will be successfully resold.

FIFA Ticketing will determine in its sole discretion when a ticket submitted to the Resale Platform by an original ticket purchaser is ultimately posted on the Resale Platform for potential sale to a resale ticket purchaser. FIFA Ticketing is not responsible for any costs or expenses incurred by an original ticket purchaser resulting from their ticket not being successfully resold on the Resale Platform or if a ticket is not withdrawn in sufficient time prior to the respective match for the ticket to grant access to the match stadium.

The original ticket purchaser may submit any number of tickets to the resale platform intended for guests whilst retaining tickets for their own use.

If the original ticket purchaser wishes to submit their own ticket to the resale platform, they must submit all other tickets purchased by them for the same match. Guests are not permitted to attend any matches without the original ticket purchaser. If not all of the tickets are successfully resold on the resale platform, the original ticket purchaser may still attend the given match.

FIFA Ticketing establishes all ticket prices on the Resale Platform, which may be lower than or greater than the price paid for the ticket by the original ticket purchaser.

Tickets listed on the Resale Platform do not include any information relating to the original ticket purchaser or the price paid for the ticket by the original ticket purchaser.

The Resale Platform will be open from August 2, 2022, till August 15, 2022, at 13pm Doha time.

