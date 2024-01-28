Tom Hartley took five wickets on his Test debut for England as he spun a web around India's batters in the opening match on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Hartley, a left-arm spinner, bowled wicketkeeper-batsman K.S. Bharat for his fifth strike on day four in Hyderabad to rattle India's chase of 231.

Hartley took two wickets in India's first innings total of 436 after a bruising introduction to Test cricket on day one when he leaked 63 runs in nine overs.

He was named in the team XI for the opener of the five-match series as part of a four-man spin attack including part-timer Joe Root.