RIYADH — The organizers of Diriyah Tennis Cup confirmed that Nick Kyrgios and Taylor Fritz will compete at the biggest ever tennis event in Saudi Arabia's from Dec. 8-10, 2022.



Kyrgios and Fritz will join defending champion Daniil Medvedev, Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Cameron Norrie, Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka in Saudi Arabia.



From Dec. 8-10, a total of 12 players will compete at the Diriyah Tennis Cup 2022, with total prize money of $3 million to play for. Organizers said more players will be announced in the coming weeks and advance ticket sale will start soon.



Known for their unique style of play and understanding of the game, the Australian Nick Kyrgios is one of the most popular tennis entertainers and showed in 2022 that he is at the top of his game and a force to be reckoned with.



Kyrgios reached the final of Wimbledon 2022 with a tournament rank of 40, making him the first unseeded Grand Slam finalist in men's singles since Joe-Wilfried Tsonga (France) at the Australian Open in 2008.



Ahead of his participation, Kyrgios said: “At the end of my outstanding season 2022 I'm excited to play at the Diriyah Tennis Cup. I'm looking forward to getting to know the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and especially to having fun with the other players and showing the fans some really entertaining tennis.”



Fritz from the United States also had an extremely exciting season in 2022. The Californian won his first Masters title at his home tournament in Indian Wells. He showed more fantastic performances and also qualified for the NITTO ATP Finals in Torino. The American defeated Rafael Nadal for the second time this year.



“Now I’m looking forward to playing in front of the Saudi tennis fans and the great atmosphere. I think the tournament will be unforgettable and perfect preparation for the New Year for us players.”



The 25-year-old Fritz is currently the highest-ranked tennis player from the US and recently (in October) entered the world's top 10. He also reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon.



The Diriyah Tennis Cup is taking place at the Diriyah Arena, which is being purpose built at the ancient site of the Kingdom’s first capital, known as the home of kings and heroes.

