Fifteen-year-old Amara Diouf became the youngest player to represent Senegal when the striker's side took on Rwanda in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Saturday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said.

Diouf was the highest goalscorer at the 2023 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, netting five times and helping Senegal win the title before being selected by manager Aliou Cisse in the national team.

Diouf, the captain of Senegal's Under-17 team, was brought in the 70th minute and was close to scoring in the 81st minute but was blocked by Rwanda's goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari. Senegal settled for a 1-1 draw against Rwanda.

"A first of many caps for the youngster, who has certainly impressed in a star-studded Senegal side that heads to Cote d'Ivoire as defending champions of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations," CAF said in a statement.

Senegal lead Group L in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with 14 points in six matches.

