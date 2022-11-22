Czech doubles specialist Lucie Hradecka on Tuesday officially ended her 18-year career in professional tennis that brought her three Grand Slam titles and two Olympic medals.

"It was fantastic and unexpected," the 37-year-old told reporters in Prague, her native city. "But the body has said enough."

In a pair with compatriot Andrea Hlavackova, Hradecka won the French Open in 2011 and the US Open two years later.

They also won silver at the London Olympics in 2012, losing to the Serena and Venus Williams in the final.

Hradecka made up for that loss at this year's US Open, her last Grand Slam tournament, when she and 17-year-old Czech Linda Noskova ousted the sisters in the first round.

Hradecka also won the mixed doubles title at the Roland Garros in 2013 with Frantisek Cermak and an Olympic bronze with Radek Stepanek at Rio 2016.

She was a part of the Czech team that won the Fed Cup six times between 2011 and 2018.