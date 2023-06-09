Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo offered a diplomatic answer when asked about his great rival Lionel Messi's decision to join Inter Miami in the United States.

Messi was linked with a billion-dollar move to a Saudi Arabian club just months after Ronaldo joined the Riyad-based club Al Nassr.

But the Argentina World Cup winner, who is under contract at PSG until June 30, instead decided to join Inter Miami, a club co-owned by former England footballer David Beckham.

Ronaldo, who was promoting a new water brand, was asked about Messi's move to the MLS club.

The Al-Nassr superstar initially declined to make a comment, but he said 'all the best are welcome in Saudi Arabia'.

"I don't want to talk about football - only water. All the best are welcome in Saudi Arabia. Here we have no problems with the league," Ronaldo was quoted as saying by goal.com.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo will be joined in the Saudi league by his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema who has signed for Al-Ittihad.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, a 2018 World Cup winner with France, also joined Al-Ittihad on a two-year deal.

Saudi clubs are also in talks with other big players like Angel di Maria and Luka Modric.

According to reports, at least 10 high-profile players are expected to join the Saudi league in the next two months.

But unfortunately for the football fans in the middle east, Messi will not be one of them.

