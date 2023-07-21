China dominate Asian Table Tennis Championships at Aspire

The 27th Asian Table Tennis Championships 2023 in Doha have been witnessing exhilarating matches and exceptional performances by young paddlers from across Asia. The Day 3 of the tournament showcased China’s dominance as they secured victories in multiple categories, solidifying their position as the front runners in the competition at the Women’s Sports Committee hall at Aspire Zone.As many as 213 players representing 23 nations are taking part in the championships which continue till July 22. In the U-15 Boys’ Team event, China emerged triumphant 3-1 after a hard-fought battle against Korea.The U-15 Girls’ Team event witnessed an impressive performance by Japan. They displayed exceptional skill and precision, defeating China convincingly 3-0.China continued their dominant run in the U19 Boys’ Team event defeating Korea 3-0. The Chinese team’s exceptional teamwork and strategic play secured them the U19 Boys’ Team title, solidifying their position as the team to beat in the championships.In the U-19 Girls’ Team event, China once again displayed their superiority defeating Japan 3-0.China have established themselves as the team to watch in the 27th Asian Championships 2023. Their exceptional skills, teamwork, and determination have positioned them as strong contenders for the overall championship title. As the tournament progresses, table tennis enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the singles, doubles and mixed doubles matches awaiting more thrilling performances.