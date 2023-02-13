Roston Chase was 56 not out at lunch on Monday, giving the West Indies a lead of 121 runs on the second day of the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

A severely depleted home side were dismissed for 115 soon after lunch on the opening day and the tourists reached 133 for the loss of four wickets by the close of play.

Thanks to a sixth-wicket partnership between Chase and Joshua Da Silva, who was 25 not out, the West Indies were 236 for the loss of five wickets after the first session on the second day.

Chase has faced 93 deliveries, hitting one six and four fours, while wicketkeeper Da Silva struck two fours in his unbeaten knock.

The only wicket to fall on Monday morning was that of Kyle Mayers, out for 30 after being caught by Wellington Masakadza off the bowling of Brandon Mavuta.

Masakadza did well to grasp the ball just off the surface at midwicket at the Queens Sports Club in the southwestern city.

Migraine headaches ruled out star Zimbabwe batter Gary Ballance and injuries sidelined captain and all-rounder Sean Williams and fast bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara.

The home team are also without prolific run-getter Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl, who were released to play franchise cricket in the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh respectively.

Zimbabwe and the West Indies drew the rain-affected first match of a two-Test series, the fourth between them in southern Africa with the visitors winning the previous three.