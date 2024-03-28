PHOTO
Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from March 30-31 (all times GMT):
Saturday, March 30
Newcastle United v West Ham United (1230)
* West Ham have lost three of their last six away games in the Premier League (D1 W2).
* Newcastle have 23 wins in their 51 Premier League meetings with the Hammers (D14).
* Their last meeting at St James' Park ended in a 1-1 draw.
Bournemouth v Everton (1500)
* Bournemouth have five wins in their 13 Premier League meetings with Everton.
* Everton were beaten 3-0 in their last visit to the Vitality Stadium.
* Everton have lost four of their last six away games and are on an 11-game winless run in the league (D5 L6).
Chelsea v Burnley (1500)
* Chelsea have 12 wins in their 17 Premier League meetings with Burnley (D4).
* Their last meeting at Stamford Bridge ended in a 1-1 draw.
* Burnley have lost four of their last five away league games (D1).
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace (1500)
* Palace have not managed to beat Forest in their seven Premier League meetings.
* Palace's last visit to the City Ground ended in a 1-0 defeat.
* Forest plunged into the relegation zone after receiving a four-point deduction last week for a Premier League financial rules breach.
Sheffield United v Fulham (1500)
* Fulham's last visit to Bramall Lane ended in a 4-0 defeat in the Championship in 2022.
* Fulham have not managed to beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the Premier League.
* Fulham have two wins in the 14 away games they have played so far in the league.
Tottenham Hotspur v Luton Town (1500)
* Spurs won their only Premier League meeting at Luton in October.
* Luton are on an eight-game winless run in the league.
* Luton are in 17th place in the standings on 22 points, one place above the bottom three.
Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1730)
* Villa have won five of their 17 Premier League meetings with Wolves (D6).
* Wolves' last visit to the Villa Park ended in a 1-1 draw.
* Fourth-placed Villa have failed to win either of their last two league games, losing 4-0 at home against top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur and drawing 1-1 with West Ham United.
Brentford v Manchester United (2000)
* United were beaten 4-0 on their last visit to Brentford.
* Brentford have one win in their five Premier League meetings with United (L4).
* United have won three of their last four away league games.
Sunday, March 31
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion (1400)
* Liverpool have seven wins in their 13 Premier League meetings with Brighton (D4).
* Brighton's last visit to Anfield ended in a 3-3 draw.
* Liverpool are yet to lose a game at Anfield this season and have won 11 of their 14 Premier League home games.
Manchester City v Arsenal (1630)
* City are unbeaten at home this season, winning 10 of their 14 Premier League games at the Etihad Stadium.
* Arsenal were beaten 4-1 on their last visit to the Etihad, where they last managed a win in 2015.
* City have won their last seven home Premier League games against Arsenal.
