Boutier storms to first major triumph at Evian Championship

France’s Celine Boutier on Sunday clinched her first major title by winning the Evian Championship by an impressive six shots.The 29-year-old started the last day with a three-shot lead and she finished on 14 under par after a near perfect closing 68.Brooke Henderson, last year’s winner, was second on eight under after a 70.Boutier is the third French woman to win a major, following in the footsteps of Catherine Lacoste, who won the 1967 US Women’s Open as an amateur, and Patricia Meunier Lebouc, a winner of the Kraft Nabisco Championship in California 20 years ago.Soaked in champagne, Boutier could not stop smiling. “This has long been my biggest dream,” she said. “I have watched this Championship for many years and always dreamed of winning it when I was a teenager.“I was nervous going out but stayed focussed. The wind made it tricky and the start (three birdies in the first five holes) was unexpected but a real bonus. Today is just unbelievable.”Boutier comes from outside Paris and was staying in a house near Evian this week with her family, including twin sister, Christie.“They hardly ever see me play and it made it extra special having them all here,” she continued.“They helped take my mind off golf and it is sweet to be able to share this moment with them.”Boutier will play in the final major of the season at the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath in England in two weeks’ time and she can also look forward to a third Solheim Cup for Europe’s defence in Spain in September.“Nothing will compare to this moment,” she added. “But I will certainly enjoy the rest of the season.”In ideal conditions, Boutier, a former world No.1 amateur, swiped away the nerves with an brilliant start. She birdied the first from ten feet and holed a monster putt for a two at the short second.She sank another long birdie putt at the short fifth and, with all her challengers faltering, the lead had been stretched to six by the sixth and the record crowds were already preparing to salute a new star.A first bogey of the day at the 13th saw the lead cut to four shots, but a birdie at the long 15th restored order and she could enjoy the walk down the 18th.Canada’s Henderson put up a stout defence but never really threatened to win and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, second overnight, slipped to joint third on seven under afterBoutier is already the most decorated French player on the LPGA Tour with three wins - including the Drive On Championship in March - and the two-time Solheim Cup player has already tasted victory on home soil at the 2021 French Open.