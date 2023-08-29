JEDDAH — The fans of Al-Ittihad Club are anxiously awaiting updates on the extent of the injury suffered by their star player, Frenchman Karim Benzema, during the Monday match.



Benzema sustained the injury within the first half-hour of the game between Al-Ittihad and Al-Wehda, a fixture in the fourth round of the Saudi Professional League. Consequently, he had to exit the field, with Portuguese player Jota replacing him.



Following the match, Al-Ittihad released a statement confirming: "Team captain Karim Benzema left the first half of the match against Al-Wehda due to a muscular injury."



The statement continued: "The player will undergo medical examinations in the coming hours to accurately diagnose the injury and determine the necessary treatment."



In the post-match press conference, Al-Ittihad's coach Nuno Espírito Santo commented: "It's too early to talk about Benzema's readiness for the classic match against Al-Hilal. We have to wait and see."



He added: "The importance of substitutes in providing an added edge was evident today. They work well and train diligently. We are not just 11 players; every one is committed to daily improvement."



It's worth noting that a crucial match awaits Al-Ittihad on September 1, a mere three days from now. They are set to face Al-Hilal in the classic derby as part of the fifth round of the domestic league in Jeddah. The outcome of Benzema's injury will undoubtedly cast its shadow over the upcoming high-stakes encounter.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).