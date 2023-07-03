Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal in the second Ashes Test on Sunday sent the Lord's crowd into an unprecedented rage as Australia players were abused by spectators in the famous Pavilion Long Room.

Bairstow was given out when Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps after the England batsman walked out of his crease after ducking under a Cameron Green bouncer.

There was confusion in the middle, Bairstow seemingly believing the ball was dead at the end of the over but Australia were happy to proceed with a deeply divisive appeal.

The umpires sent the decision upstairs for review by TV umpire Marais Erasmus, who had no option but to confirm Bairstow's stumping dismissal.

Bairstow was livid and the usually sedate Lord's crowd responded by chanting "Same old Aussies always cheating" while booing rang around the famous old arena for several minutes.

England's Stuart Broad, the batsman who came in after Bairstow's exit, immediately let his frustrations show as the stump microphone caught him telling Carey: "That's all you'll ever be remembered for that."

Broad also shouted at Australia captain Pat Cummins, ranting: "That's the worst thing I've ever seen in cricket".

The England pace bowler kept up his barrage as he exchanged angry words with Australian fielders and mockingly tapped his bat in his crease after each delivery to ensure he didn't depart the same way as Bairstow.

A bitter row about the 'spirit of cricket' was underway, with furious fans chanting "cheats" and England's players clearly angry Australia did not withdraw their appeal on grounds of fair play.

- 'Verbally abused' -

Members in the Lord's Pavilion, the most prestigious stand in the stadium, confronted the Australia team as they walked through the historic Long Room to get to their dressing room at lunch.

Australia batsmen David Warner and Usman Khawaja were seen stopping to speak to members who were booing before stewards stepped in to usher the players away.

A Cricket Australia spokesman called on the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to investigate allegations that their players were "verbally abused, with some being physically contacted".

Cummins admitted it had been a hostile atmosphere in the normally refined environment of the Long Room.

"The crowd made themselves known in the Long Room and in the stands. The MCC apologised for the behaviour for some of the members," he said.

"They were quite aggressive and abusive towards some of our players, which the MCC weren't too happy with.

"I think some of them might lose their membership over the way they behaved."

But, asked if he felt it was not safe for players to have to walk so close to the crowd, Cummins added:

"I like the tradition. The members here are normally very welcoming," he said.

"(Australia batsman) Steve Smith said it felt like a normal day for the all the abuse he always cops!"

Apologising for the incident, the MCC said: "After this morning's play, emotions were running high, and words were unfortunately exchanged with some of the Australian team, by a small number of Members.

"We have unreservedly apologised to the Australian Team and will deal with any Member who has not maintained the standard we expect through our disciplinary processes.

"It was not necessary to eject anyone from the ground and I am pleased to say that there was no repeat of this as the players resumed the field for this afternoon's session."

Relations between the two sides were already fraught with the Australians left fuming on Saturday when Mitchell Starc thought he had caught opener Ben Duckett, only to see the dismissal overturned as the ball hit the ground.

Fuelled by the Bairstow row, England captain Ben Stokes smashed 155 to give his side hope of a stunning victory.

But Australia held firm to win by 43 runs and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series as they bid to retain the Ashes.