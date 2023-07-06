The Kingdom of Bahrain announced on Wednesday the 2024 Formula 1 calendar, with Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), the home of motorsport in the Middle East, set to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The opening round of the F1 season will coincide with first-ever Saturday night race, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported. The Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix opening the season in a race weekend taking place from February 29 until March 2.



The race will take place on Saturday evening at the request of F1, in order to allow for necessary logistics for the second race of the season in Saudi Arabia, which is also scheduled as a Saturday race, according to BNA report. BIC has launched its first ever Summer Early Bird, a chance for fans to pick up their F1 2024 tickets with discounts of up to 20 percent for its landmark celebration of 20 years in F1.



The Early Bird sale, which will only be open for ten days, offers ticket prices that BIC guarantees will not be beaten and offers fans the best value for money. “To have our 20th anniversary race to start the 2024 season is a huge honour for us and we plan to ensure this landmark event will offer a lifetime of memories for fans,” said Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, BIC Chief Executive. “We offer our particular thanks to Formula 1 for yet again placing their trust in us to kick off the new season in style,” he added.

The 2024 calendar will comprise 24 races, with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix taking place the week after Bahrain, with the season concluding in Abu Dhabi on December 8. (KUNA)

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).