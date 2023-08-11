Social media
MOTORSPORTS

Alfardan Sports Motors triumphs at 'Maserati Masters of Care' awards

Presented at the esteemed Master of Care event in Florence

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 11, 2023
QATARITALYMOTORSPORTS
PHOTO
Alfardan Sports Motors, the official importer of Maserati in Qatar, celebrated a remarkable victory at the prestigious "Maserati Masters of Care" awards.
The aftersales department of Maserati in Qatar has clinched this coveted accolade, highlighting Alfardan Sports Motors' unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and client loyalty.
Presented at the esteemed Master of Care event in Florence, Manar Sharif, Aftersales Manager of Maserati Qatar, joined other regional winners in receiving this distinguished recognition from the Maserati Global team. This achievement showcases the relentless efforts and dedication of the entire Maserati Qatar aftersales team and the Alfardan Sports Motors family.
"Our Maserati Qatar Aftersales team's exceptional achievements reflect our dedication to exceeding customer expectations and delivering an exceptional aftersales experience," said Charly Dagher, general manager, Maserati Qatar.
"With an exceptional Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96.2% for 2022, this award reaffirms our commitment to providing unparalleled service and ensuring our valued customers enjoy luxury and peace of mind."
Aiming to elevate the unparalleled ownership experience, Alfardan Sports Motors announces a limited period local dealer service package which is 13 years or 195,000 km (whichever comes first) available on all new Maserati models.
This extended service reflects Alfardan Sports Motors' unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional ownership experience for Maserati customers in Qatar, in addition to highlighting the brand's position as a leading destination for an exceptional ownership journey in the world of luxury cars.
Alfardan Sports Motors continues to be recognised as a pioneer in the luxury automotive industry, solidifying its reputation as the premier destination for extraordinary aftersales service and an exceptional ownership experience.
