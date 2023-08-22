RIYADH — Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr is striving to secure a spot in the upcoming edition of the AFC Champions League. They will be facing UAE's Shabab Al Ahli in the qualifying playoff in Riyadh on Tuesday.



After a less-than-favorable start in the Saudi Professional League, where they suffered losses against Al-Ettifaq and Al-Taawoun, Al-Nassr, led by Portuguese coach Luis Castro, is keen on clinching victory to ensure their participation in the continental tournament.



Hosting Shabab Al Ahli, who advanced through the initial qualifying stages by defeating Al-Wehdat of Jordan with a clean 3-0 win, Al-Nassr is eyeing the opportunity to join the Saudi trio in the new edition of the AFC Champions League. Al-Ittihad, the reigning champions of the Saudi Professional League, and Al-Hilal, the winners of the previous King Salman Club Championship, along with Al-Fayhaa, who secured the King's Cup in the edition before last, have already joined the fray.



Although Al-Nassr secured a place in the continental championship as runners-up in the previous Saudi Professional League season, they must first navigate through the qualifying stage to reach the group phase.



The AFC Champions League returns to the forefront after a hiatus of one year due to changes in its format, transitioning to a single-season system rather than the previous format that spanned two seasons.



With a clear goal of winning and securing the qualification card for the group stage, Al-Nassr is preparing to take on Shabab Al Ahli. The AFC Champions League provides the holder of its title the opportunity to participate in the expanded version of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025.



Al-Nassr bolstered its squad during the summer transfer window with strong acquisitions, including Senegalese Sadio Mane, Croatian Marcelo Brozovic, Ivorian Seko Fofana, and Brazilian Alex Telles.



However, the team's tactical choices will be limited to five foreign players in the upcoming match against Shabab Al Ahli. This could mean an expected absence of the Brazilian Talisca. The coach's choices are expected to include Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Brozovic, Fofana, and Ghislain Konan, who will replace Telles, who is absent due to injury.

