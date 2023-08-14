TAIF — Al-Hilal’s Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was crowned the best player of the King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs tournament, which concluded in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.



According to the organizing committee, Savic showed high potential and prowess during his team’s matches, the last of which was the championship final, in which he was close to score goals more than one time. Al-Hilal became runner-up in the tournament, after suffering defeat from Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr.



The Serbian international netted his first goal against the Moroccan Wydad Athletic Club in the group round matches of the Arab Cup before scoring his second goal against the defending Saudi Pro League Champions Al-Ittihad in the quarter-finals of the tournament.



The Italian Lazio midfielder joined the ranks of Al-Hilal last month. Milinkovic-Savic has become the latest addition to Al-Hilal’s star-studded lineup that already included Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, André Carrillo and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly.



The four-times Asian Champions League winners had mentioned earlier that Savic’s contract would run until 2026. The signing of Savic has further bolstered the lineup of Al-Hilal in its preparations for decisive matches to claim the titles of Saudi Professional League and the AFC Champions League in the new season of 2023-2024.



It is noteworthy that Al-Hilal is the most decorated club in Saudi Arabia and Asia having won 66 trophies, and it holds the record for league and Asian Champions titles with 18 and four respectively.

