RIYADH — Saudi club Al-Hilal announced on Thursday the absence of Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly from the team's lineup for at least two weeks due to injury.



In a statement, Al-Hilal said: "Koulibaly underwent a treatment session at the club's headquarters." Further examinations indicated that he requires a therapeutic and rehabilitation program spanning from two to three weeks.



Koulibaly, the 32-year-old captain of Senegal, recently joined Al-Hilal from Chelsea in a deal reportedly valued at around 23 million euros (24.97 million dollars), according to media sources. His absence was felt during Al-Hilal's 3-1 victory over Abha in the opening match of the Saudi league.



The setback comes as Koulibaly had been eagerly awaited by fans after his high-profile move, marking his transition from Chelsea to bolster Al-Hilal's defensive capabilities. Despite this temporary setback, Al-Hilal supporters remain hopeful of his swift recovery and his imminent return to the pitch.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).