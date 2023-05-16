Qatar - Al Duhail were yesterday crowned champions of the Qatar Handball League for the third time in a row and for the fifth time in the club’s history, despite losing their final game to Al Wakrah 27-30 at Al Duhail Indoor Hall.

Duhail finished on top of the points table with 48 points same as Al Gharafa, but with better goal difference.

Qatar Handball Association (QHA) President Ahmed al-Shaabi and General Secretary Ahmed Jaber al-Mulla crowned the winners.

The match was very tough and exciting from both sides as the first half ended in a tie 16-16. Al Rayyan secured the third spot while Al Wakra finished fourth.

