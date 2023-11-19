JEDDAH — AI-Ittihad Club has officially secured the services of renowned Argentine coach Marcelo Gallardo to lead the first football team. Gallardo's contract with the club spans a year and a half, marking a significant development in the club's coaching staff.



The club's board of directors expressed their best wishes for Coach Gallardo and his staff, expressing hope that they, along with the team members, will play a pivotal role in realizing the aspirations of Al-Ittihad fans. Known for their unwavering support, the fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming journey under the guidance of the new coaching staff.



The decision to bring in Marcelo Gallardo follows the termination of the contract with Portuguese coach Nuno Santo. The club conducted a thorough technical assessment of Santo's tenure, and recent events, including a loss to the Iraqi Air Force, led to internal differences within the club, ultimately influencing the decision to part ways with Santo.



Amidst a historic summer transfer window, AI-Ittihad has made significant moves by acquiring notable players such as Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Fabinho, and Jota. These additions aim to strengthen the team as they prepare for the 20th FIFA Club World Cup in December, hosted in Saudi Arabia. The upcoming tournament holds great importance for AI-Ittihad, and the club is eager to make a strong impact on the international stage.

