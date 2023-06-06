Adrian Black capitalised on having the home advantage to emerge as the overall winner of the 29th Dubai Duty Free Golf Cup at Arabian Ranches Golf Club last weekend.

A seasoned golfer who plays of a handicap of 18 Black, Black carded an impressive 44 points to receive the coveted trophy.

The top three prizes were also awarded in the Men’s Division, with Grove taking the victory with 42 points. He was followed in second place by Paul Kelly, who edged out Bruno Pereira on a count back. Both players scored 39 points.

The format for the day was an Individual stableford with prizes being awarded to Men’s, Ladies Junior, Senior and Gross divisions.

In warm conditions, as many as 83 players teed off at the championship course which was designed by Australia’s Ian Baker-Finch in association with Nicklaus Design and was opened in 2004.

There were some very impressive scores on the day, but Thomas Treanor claimed the overall victory in the Junior Division with 33 points, while out of the 21 players who participated in the Senior Division, Marlon Pereira emerged champion with an attractive score of 42 points.

In the Ladies Division, prizes were awarded to the top three ladies, with Elena Revenko taking the victory with a score of 41 points. She was followed by Marta Biswas with 38 points while Abby Amaro claimed the third position with 36 points.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Dubai Duty Free, thanked all the participants who competed and congratulated all the winners on the day.

“A big thank you to Arabian Ranches for staging a very enjoyable day,” said McLoughlin, who has been a major patron of golf in the UAE for over three decades.

"We are the sponsor of a number of golfing events throughout the year, and this one marks the end of the golfing season in Dubai as we enter the summer season.

“However, we look forward to seeing some of you back again in September for the Dubai Duty Free Seniors Cup."

A prize was awarded to the Best Gross of the Day which went to Fergal O’Shea with a one-under par score of 71 gross.

