An award-winning presenter and author will speak at Qatar’s inaugural Web Summit, one of the world’s largest technology events, taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) from February 26-29, 2024.

South African comedian, Trevor Noah, is one of the most successful comics in the world, and was the host of the Emmy-winning The Daily Show for seven years. Trevor’s 2019 book, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, was a New York Times bestseller, and he is currently working on a new book – Into the Uncut Grass – scheduled for publication in 2024.

Trevor currently hosts an original Spotify weekly podcast – ‘What Now? with Trevor Noah’ – during which he interviews entertainers, CEOs, actors, athletes and thought leaders. Recent guests have included Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sam Altman and Janelle Monáe.

In 2018, Trevor launched the Trevor Noah Foundation to improve equitable access to quality education for underserved youth in South Africa.

Trevor will join Builder.ai founder and chief wizard Sachin Dev Duggal, YouTuber Felipe Neto, soccer legend and Brazilian World Cup winner Gilberto Silva, and Tabby co-founder and CEO Hosam Arab – alongside 200-plus other speakers, 800-plus startups, 400-plus journalists and 500-plus investors – at Web Summit Qatar in February.

This event in the Middle East is part of Web Summit’s global strategy to broaden its reach into new markets. Web Summit Qatar will provide new opportunities to connect the tech world in growing ecosystems across the Middle East, Africa and India, expanding on the company’s established presence in Europe, North America, South America and Asia.

“Trevor is an exceptional comedian, author, philanthropist and advocate. I know first-hand his charisma, intellect and wit, and his ability to make a discussion of difficult topics a prelude to meaningful action. I can’t wait to welcome him on Web Summit Qatar’s stage for our first event in Doha,” said Web Summit CEO Katherine Maher.

Web Summit Qatar joins Web Summit’s global roster of events: its flagship event, Web Summit, which draws 70,000-plus attendees to Lisbon each November; North America’s fastest growing tech event, Collision, in Toronto; Web Summit Rio, which gathers thousands of attendees in the hottest startup country in the world; and RISE, which will be returning to Hong Kong in 2025.

