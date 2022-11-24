Reiterating the Emirate’s position as a leading destination for healthcare across all fronts, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and US-based Eversight, one of the leading non-profit eye banks in the world, partnered to establish the UAE’s first Eye and Tissue Bank.

The agreement will witness the creation, development and operation of a comprehensive and seamless eye transplantation framework in the UAE. DoH and Eversight will set the building blocks across three phases which include programme design, implementation and management.

In its early stages, both entities will focus on implementing the necessary arrangements for the Eye and Tissue Bank (Abu Dhabi) to serve as an importer for corneas and other eye-related tissues into the region. In addition to integrating the eye and tissue banking programme into the UAE’s National Programme for Organ Donation and Transplantation. For its part, Eversight will develop a comprehensive medical framework to standardise and operate procedures on all clinical functions within the Eye and Tissue Bank - Abu Dhabi in accordance with international best practices in Abu Dhabi.

In attendance of Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of DoH and Carrie Wolverton - Global Development Director at Eversight, the partnership was reflected through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which was signed by HE Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of DoH and Global Director, Development at Eversight.

Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: “Under the directives of our wise leadership, Abu Dhabi continues to partner with leading international bodies to elevate its national healthcare operations across all fronts. We are proud to have partnered with Eversight today to establish yet another impactful programme that contributes to maintaining and enhancing lives in the UAE and beyond.

"Through this partnership, we aim to further improve healthcare outcomes and facilitate quick and seamless operations for all patients in need of eye-tissue transplantation in the UAE.”

Al Kaabi, added: “We encourage all community members to register their consent to donate organs and tissues post-mortem. While we work limitlessly to reiterate Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for healthcare, we empower our community to partake in the journey to excellence through noble and sentimental actions as this.”

Erik Hellier, Director of Global Development in Eversight, said: “Our vision for the future is to expand our reach, connect more effectively with all communities and provide a life full of sight to anyone in need. Our vision is a world without blindness. This partnership is an enormous step towards that vision. This is the highlight of my 17 years in eye banking and we are very excited for the future.”

Held in Abu Dhabi last week, the International Conference for Initiatives on Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation witnessed the launch of the Abu Dhabi community campaign in support of The National Programme for Organ Donation and Transplantation, "Hayat" by Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

The campaign aims to encourage society members to register as organ and tissue donors, contributing to improving the quality of life of patients suffering from organ failure, Al Hamed being the first to register as an organ and tissue donor in the campaign.

The conference aimed to shed light on global experiences and best practices related to the scientific, charitable, societal and legal aspects of organ donation, in addition to raising awareness around healthy living and prevention of disease in the community.

