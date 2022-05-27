Muscat - Passengers are not allowed to carry medicines without a medical prescription for the same, said Oman Airports.

Oman Airports said in a statement: "We would like to bring to your attention that it has been observed that passengers have been carrying different medical tablets without prescriptions. This is leading to delays within the passenger journey and the seizing of medical tablets by Royal Oman Police."

"Therefore, we kindly ask you to inform all passengers travelling with your airline to one of the Sultanate of Oman's airports the necessity of bringing medical prescriptions along with all carried medication to ensure easy travel," Oman Airports added.

