An Emirati doctor and a top healthcare official in Dubai has become the first Arab woman to be elected president of the International Hospital Federation (IHF).

Holding several top positions, Dr Muna Tahlak is a key figure in the emirate's healthcare sector. As she embarks on a new mission in a renowned global organisation, the Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was among the first to congratulate her.

"The monumental accomplishments of Emirati women continue to solidify their capability and expertise in excelling in national and global leadership roles. We are proud of Dr. Muna’s fundamental achievements towards the medical field and wish her all the best on this upcoming journey," Sheikh Hamdan said.

Dr Tahlak is the chief medical officer of Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC), vice-provost for clinical practice at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), and CEO of the Latifa Hospital for Women and Children.

Dr Tahlak's election is a major milestone for the UAE on the global healthcare front.

As the first Arab woman and Emirati to hold such an esteemed position, the accomplishment underscores the country's commitment to advancing women's roles across diverse fields and promoting excellence in the healthcare sector.

'Honoured to represent the UAE'

Dr Tahlak expressed her gratitude and thanked the UAE leadership for empowering women.

"Emirati women have consistently excelled in diverse high-ranking roles across various domains. Our nation has also consistently offered abundant opportunities to foster the progress and specialisation of Emirati women, particularly within the medical field," she said.

“This win highlights not only Emirati women's progress but also reflects the leading position of UAE’s health sector. I am honoured to represent the UAE and fellow Emirati women on such an important global platform."

Dr Tahlak also noted that her work with the IHF over the past seven years has provided her with a platform to showcase the exemplary work of the UAE’s hospitals and the invaluable contributions of Emirati women on a global scale.

The IHF's governing council voted to elect Dr Tahlak as the new IHF president — marking the start of her two-year term. She is succeeding Deborah J. Bowen, FACHE, CAE, president, and CEO of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Praises for Dr Tahlak

Dr Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Academic Health Corporation, congratulated Dr Tahlak, emphasising her exceptional leadership, expertise, and remarkable contributions to the healthcare system in Dubai and beyond.

“This is an incredibly proud moment for the entire healthcare sector in the UAE. Emirati women have consistently excelled across various domains, particularly in the medical field, making substantial contributions to the nation's growth and development," he said.

"Dr Tahlak's leadership and dedication play a crucial role in fulfilling DAHC's mission to impact lives and shape the future of health through the integration of care, learning, discovery, and giving."

