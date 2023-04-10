UAE - Around 50 bikers in a mile-long convoy of colour, noise, and smiles rode through Dubai's streets on Sunday morning in support of young patients at the Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital.

This year’s Easter Egg Run kicked off at the Enoc gas station, Al Wasl, in Dubai progressed through Umm Sequim 1 and 2, Jumeirah Road, with the procession going via Al Quoz, crossing the downtown stretch and finally reaching the Children’s Hospital at Al Jaddaf.

Along the way, the parade intrigued onlookers who donned interesting costumes and unusual helmets as the riders on bikes, trikes, quads and scooters took part in the event to deliver hundreds of Easter eggs for children.

The ride, organised by Dubai Vespa and Lambretta Club, is now in its second year.

British expat Jon Edwards who has been living in the UAE for the past 22 years explains the Easter eggs were donated by participants and different community groups.

Edwards who is also the Co-founder of Vespa Club says, “Today we have the Vespa and Lambretta group. We often go riding on the weekends. My friend Rossi floated the idea last year and together we took some Easter eggs to the Children’s hospital. This is the second time that this is being organised. Even my wife is coming from the Dubai Irish football club, [and] we’ve got some eggs from there. We are the Vespa group but we have other riders from groups like Harley Davidson among others. Last year there were about 50. We want to put a smile on the faces of the children at the hospital that is our mission.”

South African resident Lara Pepler who rode a Vespa along with her nine-year-old daughter and her fur friend says the biking community in the UAE has a lot to offer that goes beyond thrill and entertainment.

“I love the biking community. They support a lot of things in the UAE. Its great fun, I meet a lot of like like-minded people and all from different cultures, different ideas. I brought my daughter today just to show her how pleasant these things are and also help the next generation to understand that how important charity and helping other people are and it can be fun at the same time,” says the lady who is the President of the Ducati Owners Club for the UAE and has who won the Rookie Cup (formerly known as Sportsbike Championship) as its first female competitor at the Dubai Autodrome Sports Club.

She adds, “Children being at the hospital, especially during this time of the year, isn’t a nice thing. Even though we may not be able to see all the children, but when they look out from the window they will be able to feel the vibes. I feel happiness heals. That is the main idea.”

Pepler, who has a lot of biking memories as she travelled in India extensively on her two wheeler, also tread on terrains in Mexico among several other countries.

“The Vespas started coming into the UAE only in the last couple of years. The delivery guys have used it in the past. But if you go to Italy, a lot of people there use it. Different people in the world have used bikes for different things. But it’s changing now. Bikes are becoming very expensive. They are ‘things to own’ and the community is a different type. There is nothing like the biking community. They are helping a lot of charities and doing trainings to keep people safer and electric bikes are good for the environment as well. All the people are looking for fun and entertainment but all these people have a little bit of an edge here.”

Malaysian expat Naely Narainan says, “I got to know of this Easter initiative from a group chat. I’ve got an Easter bunny Helmet. So, we (me and my fellow female rider) decided lets go do something good for the kids, so we decided to join the ride and have fun at the same time. We will ride to the hospital, visit the kids and give them toys and chocolates. Through my group ‘Sunchasers’ which is an Instagram group we try to encourage females who are passionate about riding to actually go for it. This is a mixed group. It’s an initiative that brings different people together from many different groups. So, you have Harley’s as well, the Vespas then you have the tri bike with a side car…so its different people coming together. We are white, we are brown, different racial ethnicities but we have all come together. ”

“I think it’s a fantastic opportunity and help in any way in contributing and giving back to our community that we live in is a wonderful idea,” says Katrina Corcoran who is from Chicago (US) and is the President of Women’s International Motorcycle Association (WIMA).

At the hospital, it was celebratory time for the young patients and their parents who joined the festivities.

Five-year-old-Bidiha, says, “I picked up a toy, these are building blocks. I love such toys. I am feeling very excited.”

A 10-year old boy, Hamdan, says, “I picked up a toy gun set. I really like it. I am also excited to see so many people come to the hospital with gifts and toys today. This day feels really special.”

A nurse at Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital, Michelle Louise Castledine, adds, “I think it’s really kind. It’s really special for the kids to be able to enjoy something when they're in hospital. They've (riders) taken the time to come and see us. I think it's really generous. It's not very often that things like this come to these children when they are in a hospital. The day is usually quite long, so it’s like breaking the monotony of their day. It’s really nice for children to experience this and to celebrate, as well as to enjoy different celebrations.”

