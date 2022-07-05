ABU DHABI - Dr. Taher Al Ameri, Official Spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), today announced the controls for Eid Al Adha prayers in the country’s mosques, along with relevant preventive measures.

During the UAE Government media briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, Al Ameri said mosques will be open to the public after Fajr prayers on the day of Eid, and the external yards will implement the approved procedures while external speakers and distancing labels will also be provided, with the possibility of using parks and parking lots close to mosques.

Eid Al Adha prayers and Khutba (sermon) should not exceed 20 minutes, and worshippers must commit to wearing face masks at all times, respect physical distancing and use their own prayer mats, he explained.

The entrances and exits of mosques will be monitored by police patrols, volunteers and clerics to avoid overcrowding, and gatherings and shaking hands before and after prayers will be forbidden.

He also stressed that the Green Pass system on Al Hosn app will be adopted and recommends the use of electronic means to distribute Eid presents, stressing that celebrations should be limited to single families and close relatives, as well as the mandatory use of face masks and the need to respect physical distancing, especially among the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

Regarding the preventive measures, Al Ameri pointed out that people should undergo PCR testing no longer than 72 hours before Eid, to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

He then announced the preventive measures covering sacrificial meat, which can be distributed between neighbours but must be placed in plastic bags or clean boxes after being sanitised.

He also recommends paying for sacrificial meat via official charity organisations in the country or smart apps, affirming, "Dealing with street vendors will be banned, and local authorities will assess slaughterhouse procedures."

Speaking about the preventive measures for passengers coming from Hajj, he said that PCR tests in the country’s airports will be optional, but testing will be mandatory for those with suspected infections, adding that PCR tests will be mandatory for everyone upon the fourth day, or after symptoms appear, or if there is a change in colour from green on the Al Hosn app upon infection.

"We urge citizens coming back from the Hajj season to commit to the preventive measures, most notably by wearing face masks and refraining from leaving their homes for a period of seven days," Al Ameri stated while pointing out that local authorities may adopt additional measures if necessary.

He also highlighted the importance of using the Green Pass system on the Al Hosn app before leaving the country, according to appropriate travel protocols, noting that relevant authorities will continue monitoring violations of the preventive measures around the country.

"We have noticed the recent negligence by several people with regards to adhering to relevant preventive measures in public areas," he said, urging everyone to adhere to the national measures to protect the health and safety of the community.

He then pointed out that the UAE has proven its readiness to address all challenges and has accomplished achievements recognised by everyone, adding, "We are proud of the fact that the community has played a leading role in achieving these gains. We are also proud of the fact that the UAE was ranked second worldwide in the Bloomberg Covid Resilience Ranking of the most resilient countries in addressing the pandemic, underscoring its efficient and flexible efforts."

"We urge the public to be aware of the importance of community responsibility and adhere to the preventive measures," he further added.



WAM/Khoder Nashar