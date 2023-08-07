After enduring a heart attack and undergoing angioplasty earlier this year, Sushmita Sen is already actively promoting her new show Taali, directed by the accomplished, National-award winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav.

However, besides her well-being and professional commitments, the actress also gained significant attention last year when Lalit Modi, the controversial entrepreneur and cricket administrator who established the Indian Premier League (IPL), spoke openly about their romantic involvement and plans for marriage.

In response to Lalit's statements, Sushmita was labelled a "gold digger" on social media, which she addressed in an Instagram post. Sushmita has now decided to share her perspective on the matter, asserting that her private life is beyond public scrutiny. “An insult is an insult when you receive it, I don’t receive it. So it went out of the window. There are certain things that are nobody’s business," the actress was quoted as saying.

Sushmita's name has also been associated with her former partner Rohman Shawl, as the two continue to be friends following their breakup. Concerning her relationship status, Sushmita said that she is currently "very much single."

Last July, Lalit Modi had posted images of himself together with Sushmita during their trips to the Maldives and Sardinia, revealing that he was romantically involved with her. Despite consistently remaining reserved about this matter, Sushmita reacted to the trolls through an Instagram post where she confronted accusations of being labelled a "gold digger."

She said, “I respond when I want, if I want. If I don’t want, I won’t. But when I believe it is time to speak up or take a stand on something I do so… Problem is in the social media days, something happens and here comes the reaction. That’s not how I am built. I take my time absorbing and then I respond to things when I am ready.”

