Priyanka Chopra has been dazzling audiences with her presence at husband Nick Jonas' concerts across the US. Just recently, Preity Zinta joined her for a Jonas Brothers concert, and the photos and videos from their shared time clearly show they had an absolute blast.

Priyanka and Preity, who co-starred in the 2003 Sunny Deol film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, have both found their homes in Los Angeles with their respective husbands and children.

