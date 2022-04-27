Netflix has announced the launch of its first-ever African podcast, Never Late | African Time.

The series features fascinating conversations with some of the continent’s most celebrated on-screen talent, from much-loved industry veterans to exciting young actors, directors and producers.



Launching on May 4, the five-episode podcast is available on the AfricaOnNetflix official YouTube page, as well as Spotify and Apple. Viewers can tune in to a new episode released every Wednesday, with the podcast available in video and audio formats.





Hosts Andy Maqondwana (Kaya FM) and Zweli Mbhele (947 Radio) have no holds barred conversations with Africa’s foremost talent, talking about all things industry as the performers share their personal stories in and away from the limelight.



The podcast features award-winning Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau Karanja popularly known as Kate Actress, Nigerian actress and media personality Nancy Isime, and South Africa’s iconic thespian Israel Matseke-Zulu to name a few.

