Abdu Rozik is living his best life. He is proof that if your heart is in the right place and if you work hard, you can go far ahead in life. His social media is warm, funny and genuine, just like he is. He takes out time for an interview with City Times right before his flight to London where he has a full line-up of shoots, meetings and shows. The world is Abdu Rozik’s stage and we’re all an enraptured audience waiting to see his next venture.

Our first question was the most obvious one: what was it was like for the young Tajik singing sensation to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai in July? How did it happen? “When I first moved to UAE,” Rozik had written on his Instagram where he poses with the Ruler of Dubai, “I never imagined in my life that I would have this moment with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Alhamdulillah for everything and bless the United Arab Emirates and those who support me.”

“I was at a restaurant,” said Rozik. “He was sitting close by. It was my dream to meet him. And I saw him and I wanted to meet him. I went and took the picture with him. It was truly one of the best moments of my life. It is a huge thing for me.”

Abdu Rozik has a lot of friends in the celebrity business. He talks fondly of Salman Khan who also posed with him when he opened his own restaurant in Mumbai.

He says he opened his restaurant for burgers because his friends love burgers and it is a great place for his friends and him to meet. He also plans to open a restaurant in Dubai which will serve a lot more than just burgers. “We’ll have more than just burgers. We’ll add shisha and other food too!”

Talking about his experience as a contestant in Bigg Boss 16 for four months, Rozik says, “I missed my family, friends and my mobile. It was difficult to be without them. But it was fun to be around the other house mates.”

Now that Bigg Boss is over and Rozik is back in Dubai (where he is based), what’s a regular day like for this star? “Oh, lot of things. I wake up, I take breakfast, I go to the gym, I have meetings or shoots or I want to make funny videos for Instagram etc. I go out with my friends at night.”

Abdu Rozik has no plans of stopping any time. His big passion is singing and music. He has 8m followers on Instagram and the hashtag under his name has about 418k views on TikTok. His YouTube channel has over 1.3m subscribers. But as is the nature of social media, sometimes the negative comments also flow in. How does he react to that? “I don’t read such comments. Whoever is being loving, that’s great. For those who don’t have good things to say and those who are not loving, what can one say about them? I don’t pay attention to any of the negativity.”

Does he have any message for his fans and for aspiring social media singers who want to succeed? “I want to tell everyone to believe in themselves. Give everything your 100 per cent and be good at heart.”

