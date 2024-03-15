French actor Camille Cottin, star of Netflix hit "Call My Agent", was named Thursday as host of the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May.

The 45-year-old comedian will host the opening and closing ceremonies of the festival, which takes place on the French Riviera from May 14 to 25.

Cottin has made it to Hollywood in recent years, starring in Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci" and alongside Matt Damon in "Stillwater".

This year's festival has already appointed the head of its jury: "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig.

Her jury will pick a successor to "Anatomy of a Fall", which won last year's Palme d'Or and went on to win the Oscar for best original screenplay last week for writer-director Justine Triet.

The festival line-up is due to be announced on April 11.

Among the rumoured entries is the highly anticipated new project from directing legend Francis Ford Coppola, "Megalopolis", starring Adam Driver and Forest Whitaker.