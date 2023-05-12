ABU DHABI - Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, and the Ministry of Cultural Affairs of the Republic of Tunisia have concluded an MoU to revamp the ‘Home of Ibn Khaldun’ in the City of Culture, Shazly Kelibi, in Tunis.

Aimed at turning the house into a museum for the renowned scholar Abdurahman ibn Khaldoun, the MoU was signed by Abdurrahman Mohamed Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center and Dr. Hayat Qatat Al-Qarmazi, the Minister of Cultural Affairs of Tunisia, in the presence of Dr Yousef Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center in Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Iman Ahmed Al-Salami, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Tunisia, along with a number of officials from both countries.

“The initiative to restore the house of the great Arab scholar and philosopher Ibn Khaldun in Tunis, which comes under the noble patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, constitutes one of the initiatives of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre for preserving human heritage at all local, Arab, and international levels," said Al Owais.

“This effort reflects the UAE's commitment to preserving world heritage, in its both tangible and intangible forms, an approach that was initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and maintained by the UAE wise leadership in an example to follow in terms of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and cultural harmony,” he added.

For her part, Al-Qarmazi hailed the longstanding cultural cooperation between the two countries in the field of culture and heritage.

“This signing is a step in the right direction for advancing the partnership between the two nations in a way that showcases the rich cultural heritage of the Arab and Islamic worlds," she added.