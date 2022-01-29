ABU DHABI - The UAE Public Prosecution (PP) explained today, through posts on its social media accounts, the penalties for collecting and processing personal data and information in contravention of laws.

According to Article 13 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumors and Cybercrimes, "whoever uses information technology or any means of information technology to collect, archive or process personal information and data relating to Emiratis or residents of the UAE in contravention of the legislation in force in the State" shall be sentenced to detention and/or a fine ranging between AED50,000 and AED500,000.

This explanation is a part of the Public Prosecution's continuous efforts to enhance legal culture among members of the community and increase their awareness about the latest legislations in the country.

